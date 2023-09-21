Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Down 2%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.93. 33,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

