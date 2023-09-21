Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Holdings Boosted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,607 shares during the quarter. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF makes up 4.6% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 9.73% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $913,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JOET stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 3,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,242. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

