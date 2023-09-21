Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 390,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,944,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Insider Activity at Vistra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.