VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.