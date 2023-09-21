VRES 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,444.66 or 1.00209779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

