Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Walmart by 24.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 76,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 90,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock valued at $930,569,792. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $163.88 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.