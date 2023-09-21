Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

DIS opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

