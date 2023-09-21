Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,588,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

