Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $190.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

