Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 135,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

