Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 149,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,272,000.

SLYV opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

