Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,670 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,614,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 904,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,892,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

