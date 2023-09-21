Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 1.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.32.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.