Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 28,098 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 295,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,115,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 507,817 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

