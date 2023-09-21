Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,880 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $275.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

