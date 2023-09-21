Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $713,235,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,668,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

