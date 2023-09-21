Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,037 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 1,108,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

