Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 341,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,659. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

