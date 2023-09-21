Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,325 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 77,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 31,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock remained flat at $64.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,278,190. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

