Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $374.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.90. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

