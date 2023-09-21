Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

