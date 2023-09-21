Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.39. The company had a trading volume of 413,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,325 shares of company stock worth $143,551,489 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

