Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 59,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.