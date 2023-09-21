Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 192.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $800.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

