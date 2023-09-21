Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,347 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,098,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $565.84 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $299.96 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

