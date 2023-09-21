Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $108.73. 820,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

