Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

