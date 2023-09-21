Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $275.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

