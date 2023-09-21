Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

