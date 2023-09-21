Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 654 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 227,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.