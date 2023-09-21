Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,337,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,249,328. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.