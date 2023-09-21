Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

