Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $35.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $36.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,750.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $143.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $160.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $184.17 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZO. Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,750.72.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,583.36 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,504.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,510.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.