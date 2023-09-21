Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $236.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

