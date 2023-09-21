Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

