Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.8 %

MCK opened at $439.86 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $444.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

