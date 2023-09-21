Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHD opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.