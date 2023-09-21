Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

GEHC opened at $65.01 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

