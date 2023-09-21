Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.76. 15,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,155. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

