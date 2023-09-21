Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,217 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.