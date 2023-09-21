Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 506 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,015. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

