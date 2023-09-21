Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 153,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 106,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 60,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

