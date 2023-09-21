Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF makes up 0.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned approximately 1.03% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PTIN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,154. The company has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.