Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,625,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after acquiring an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.