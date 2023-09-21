Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $3.79 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IWS traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,364. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

