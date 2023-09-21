Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Reduces Stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.15% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,603,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

First Trust International IPO ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.