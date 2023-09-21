Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 391 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.64. 167,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.