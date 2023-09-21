Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes $224,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,292. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.