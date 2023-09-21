Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VTI traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.44. 430,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,698. The firm has a market cap of $303.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average of $212.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

