WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and $99.85 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00236990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003695 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

